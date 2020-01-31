Tervita (TSE:TEV) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at National Bank Financial

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tervita from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Tervita from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Tervita from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Tervita from C$9.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised their price objective on Tervita from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tervita presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.07.

Shares of TEV stock opened at C$7.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.19. Tervita has a 12 month low of C$5.60 and a 12 month high of C$7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.53.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$606.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tervita will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tervita Corporation provides environmental solutions for oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. The company offers bioremediation services, caverns and oil field waste disposal, civil and environmental construction, commercial demolition and decommissioning, energy marketing, engineered landfill disposal, metals recycling, municipal and industrial water treatment, NORM management, oil and gas demolition and recovery, oil recovery, onsite produced and frac water treatment, onsite waste management, remediation and reclamation services, specialized waste containers, spill and emergency response, sulphur services, treatment recovery and disposal, waste classification and tracking services, waste transportation services, and water disposal wells.

