Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Trading Up 6.1%

Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN)’s share price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.04, 1,510,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,575,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $11.00 price objective on Tenneco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tenneco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $541.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 914.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

