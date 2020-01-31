Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 67,500 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Tellurian by 54.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 599.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tellurian by 11,423.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Tellurian by 16.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Tellurian alerts:

TELL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. 35,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.35. Tellurian Inc has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 677.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.