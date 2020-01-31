Telit Communications (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) Shares Down 2.8%

Telit Communications Plc (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) dropped 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05, approximately 569 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04.

About Telit Communications (OTCMKTS:TTCNF)

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the EMEA, the APAC, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Services and IoT Products. The company develops, markets, and sells cellular, global navigation satellite systems, short range wireless modules, mobile connectivity services, and application enablement platforms to onboard edge devices to the IoT.

