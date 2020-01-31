Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $393.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teledyne Technologies ended 2019 on a solid note, with fourth-quarter top and bottom lines exceeding the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Solid backlog trends indicate impressive revenue growth prospects for Teledyne. Increasing spending provisions adopted by the U.S. government should drive order growth for defense contractors like Teledyne. Continued strength in microelectromechanical systems market is expected to boost further growth. However, economic weakness is increasingly affecting China, which has made the company skeptical about its expansion in this country. A comparative analysis of the company’s historical P/E TTM ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture, which raises investors’ concern. Moreover, the company’s debt level is increasing.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $364.50.

TDY traded down $8.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $365.06. 201,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,473. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $359.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.72. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $221.15 and a 1-year high of $398.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $873,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,554.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul David Miller sold 5,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.62, for a total value of $1,715,274.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,322,149. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,103,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

