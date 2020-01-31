Teilinger Capital Ltd. Buys New Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 112,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,585,000. American Electric Power comprises approximately 9.7% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.85.

Shares of AEP traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,952,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,311. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.89%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

