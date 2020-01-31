Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Short Interest Update

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 4,140,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 695,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

TK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.78. 641,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,545. Teekay has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $394.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Teekay had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $328.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Teekay by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Teekay during the third quarter valued at $192,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Teekay by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Teekay during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

