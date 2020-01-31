Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.39

Shares of Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.39 and traded as high as $21.88. Tecsys shares last traded at $21.80, with a volume of 1,781 shares.

TCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Laurentian lifted their target price on Tecsys from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cormark boosted their price target on Tecsys from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial set a C$18.00 price target on Tecsys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Tecsys from C$18.00 to C$22.25 in a report on Friday, December 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $277.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1,300.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.88.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$26.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions that equip growing organizations with industry-leading services and tools to achieve operational greatness. Tecsys’ solutions are designed to create clarity out of the complex supply chain challenges that organizations face with increases in scale, customer expectations and inventory.

