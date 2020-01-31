Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Earning Somewhat Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Teck Resources earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of TECK traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,829,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,880. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.

TECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

