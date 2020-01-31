Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Earning Somewhat Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Teck Resources earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.
These are some of the news stories that may have effected Teck Resources’ score:
- Varcoe: Beyond politics, Teck’s oilsands project hinges on partners, pipelines — and prices (msn.com)
- Bison near proposed Teck oil project face ‘imminent threats,’ according to ministry report (theglobeandmail.com)
- Teck CEO rips shipper over costs, contaminated cargo (seekingalpha.com)
- GUNTER: Time for Alberta to get tough with Trudeau Liberals over Teck mine (edmontonsun.com)
- Braid: Feds cloud Teck approval with talk of climate concessions (calgaryherald.com)
Shares of TECK traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,829,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,880. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.