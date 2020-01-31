Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $92.96

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.96 and traded as high as $97.18. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $97.09, with a volume of 716,483 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

