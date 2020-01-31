TechnipFMC Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 7,164 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 873% compared to the average daily volume of 736 call options.
Several brokerages have weighed in on FTI. Citigroup raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bernstein Bank downgraded TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.12.
NYSE FTI traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,012. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $28.57.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 566.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 809,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3,928.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 389,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,104,000 after acquiring an additional 379,844 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 135,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
