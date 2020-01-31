TechnipFMC Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 7,164 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 873% compared to the average daily volume of 736 call options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTI. Citigroup raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bernstein Bank downgraded TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

NYSE FTI traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,012. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $28.57.

In other news, Director Olivier Piou bought 3,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 566.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 809,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3,928.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 389,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,104,000 after acquiring an additional 379,844 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 135,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

