TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.95-5.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.85-13.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.04 billion.TE Connectivity also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.95-5.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised TE Connectivity from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from to in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.79.

TEL stock traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,940. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.88 and its 200-day moving average is $93.09. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $79.53 and a 12 month high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

