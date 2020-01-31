TD Securities Lowers First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$17.50

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
FR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cormark decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.67.
Shares of TSE:FR opened at C$13.19 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$7.38 and a 1 year high of C$16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.71.
In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total value of C$73,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,087,125. Also, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$301,905. Insiders sold a total of 183,741 shares of company stock worth $2,803,909 in the last 90 days.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.
