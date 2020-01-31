TD Securities Lowers First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$17.50

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

FR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cormark decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.67.

Shares of TSE:FR opened at C$13.19 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$7.38 and a 1 year high of C$16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.71.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$137.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total value of C$73,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,087,125. Also, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$301,905. Insiders sold a total of 183,741 shares of company stock worth $2,803,909 in the last 90 days.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

