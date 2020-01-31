Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TH. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded Target Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Target Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

NYSE:TH opened at $5.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $12.11.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $81.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.39 million.

In other news, CFO Eric Kalamaras bought 15,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $68,249.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,541.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 66,131 shares of company stock valued at $302,373 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TH. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $623,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $567,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $844,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Target Hospitality by 2,490.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,108,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,998 shares during the period.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

