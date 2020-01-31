Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOP) dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.73, approximately 12,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 53,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Taoping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57.

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

