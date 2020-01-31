Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Position Decreased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,004 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 179,851 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $22,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 30,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 62,376 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

TNDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

In related news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $930,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,621.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $11,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 243,462 shares of company stock worth $14,832,730 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $74.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -148.06 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.46.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $94.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.46 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. Research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.