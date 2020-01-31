TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nomura

Nomura restated their buy rating on shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised TAL Education Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Macquarie raised TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.21.

NYSE:TAL traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.99. The stock had a trading volume of 396,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,706. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $56.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.38, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 141.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

