TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.04 and last traded at $49.96, 7,930,041 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 76% from the average session volume of 4,512,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.43.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TAL. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

