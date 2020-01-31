TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $141.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $134.00 to $141.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.86.

TTWO stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,622. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.91 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,152,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 168,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,113,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 249.1% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,316,000 after buying an additional 80,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,700,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

