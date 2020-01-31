TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and commercialization of novel nanomedicines designed to target unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology and oncology. The company’s product pipeline consists of TLC599, TLC590, TLC399 and TLC178 which are in clinical stage. Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TLC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of TLC stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $169.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.75. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $8.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) by 564.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

