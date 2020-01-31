Syscoin One Day Volume Hits $372,265.00 (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, Syscoin has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bittylicious, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. Syscoin has a total market cap of $15.44 million and approximately $372,265.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.00 or 0.00721085 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009401 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007143 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00034861 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 577,582,001 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Upbit, Sistemkoin, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Livecoin, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

