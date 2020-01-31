SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in SYSCO by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,150,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,634,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,412 shares of company stock worth $18,867,462. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.13.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,050,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,030. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.48. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $62.46 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

