Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €91.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €87.50 ($101.74).

Shares of SY1 stock traded down €0.40 ($0.47) on Wednesday, reaching €93.00 ($108.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,566 shares. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($85.44). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €91.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €86.84.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

