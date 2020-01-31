Swarthmore Group Inc. Trims Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Swarthmore Group Inc. reduced its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up 1.9% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $8,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 211,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 65,623 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,664,000 after purchasing an additional 481,846 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 529,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,495,000 after purchasing an additional 36,837 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 97,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,116,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 142 shares of company stock valued at $8,373 in the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSNC. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

SSNC traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $63.17. The stock had a trading volume of 51,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,651. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.90. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

