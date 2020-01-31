Swarthmore Group Inc. Has $11.01 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Swarthmore Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 2.6% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $6.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $312.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,256. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $240.59 and a one year high of $342.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

