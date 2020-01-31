Swarthmore Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Swarthmore Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 54.9% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 56.6% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 943.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.96.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,087.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $11.94 on Friday, hitting $556.96. 35,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,991. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $397.00 and a 1-year high of $599.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $579.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $552.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

