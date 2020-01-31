Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) Short Interest Down 11.5% in January

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the December 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGC. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SGC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 17,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,112. The firm has a market cap of $192.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

