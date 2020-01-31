Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) Short Interest Down 11.5% in January

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the December 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGC. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ SGC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 17,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,112. The firm has a market cap of $192.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68.
Superior Group of Companies Company Profile
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.
Recommended Story: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.