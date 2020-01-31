Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Sunworks alerts:

Shares of Sunworks stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,346. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54. Sunworks has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 74.63% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunworks will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunworks by 392.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 910,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunworks by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 61,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sunworks by 113.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 566,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.