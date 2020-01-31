SunTrust Banks Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks in a report issued on Friday. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ FY2020 earnings at $8.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.17 EPS.

MCD has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.12. 1,889,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,500,137. Mcdonald’s has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.45. The company has a market cap of $161.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth $164,557,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 163.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 785,409 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $168,635,000 after purchasing an additional 486,944 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $939,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 123.7% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 680,489 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $146,108,000 after purchasing an additional 376,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

