SunTrust Banks Raises Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $285.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective increased by research analysts at SunTrust Banks to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRTX. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $247.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.58.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX opened at $230.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $163.68 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.31 and its 200 day moving average is $196.64. The stock has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total value of $5,610,919.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,556,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $9,679,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,316 shares of company stock worth $26,255,149. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,242,096 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,672 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.