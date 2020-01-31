SunTrust Banks Raises Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $285.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective increased by research analysts at SunTrust Banks to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.75% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRTX. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $247.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.58.
VRTX opened at $230.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $163.68 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.31 and its 200 day moving average is $196.64. The stock has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47.
In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total value of $5,610,919.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,556,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $9,679,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,316 shares of company stock worth $26,255,149. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,242,096 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,672 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
