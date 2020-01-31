SunTrust Banks Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mcdonald’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the fast-food giant will earn $8.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.53. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MCD. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.46. 1,166,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,500,137. Mcdonald’s has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,300 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 4,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 85,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,829,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

