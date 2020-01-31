Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Down 41.5%

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) dropped 41.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51, approximately 9,281,255 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 423% from the average daily volume of 1,775,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sundial Growers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $910,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

About Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

