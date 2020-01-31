Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Buy”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Sunday, November 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMCF opened at $9.67 on Monday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

