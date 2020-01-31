Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Summit Financial Group operates thirteen banking locations through its three wholly owned subsidiary banks, Summit Community Bank headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia, Capital State Bank, Inc. headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, and Shenandoah Valley National Bank in Winchester, Virginia. Summit also operates Summit Financial, LLC, a residential mortgage loan originator located in Herndon, Virginia. “

SMMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

SMMF stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.66. 1,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,949. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, CFO Robert S. Tissue sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $33,920.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,562.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Oscar M. Bean sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $38,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 83,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,113 shares of company stock worth $220,118. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,759,000 after buying an additional 46,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

