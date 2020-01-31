Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,255,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,886,000 after buying an additional 103,776 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,975,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,733,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 955,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,717,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 882,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,557,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 774,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,632,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.50. 419,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,514. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.77 and its 200-day moving average is $196.98. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $180.29 and a 1 year high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

