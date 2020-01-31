Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.51. 289,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.22 and its 200 day moving average is $168.81. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $150.58 and a 52 week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

