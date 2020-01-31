Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000. Travelers Companies makes up approximately 0.6% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 14,387 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 742.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 334,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,834,000 after buying an additional 49,983 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.86.

NYSE TRV traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.11. The company had a trading volume of 60,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,762. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $124.36 and a one year high of $155.09. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.66 and its 200-day moving average is $141.06.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

