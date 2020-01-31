Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 165.7% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 60,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 37,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 793,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,720,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,598,434. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

