Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Invests $230,000 in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in BP by 39.5% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in BP by 0.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 30,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of BP by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BP traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.89. 8,436,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,438,519. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average of $38.05. BP plc has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.
Several equities analysts recently commented on BP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.
About BP
BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
See Also: Google Finance Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).
Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.