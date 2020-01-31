Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Invests $230,000 in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in BP by 39.5% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in BP by 0.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 30,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of BP by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BP traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.89. 8,436,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,438,519. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average of $38.05. BP plc has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 billion. On average, analysts predict that BP plc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

