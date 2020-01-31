Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,076,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,995 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 956,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,663 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,108,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 587,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,837,000 after purchasing an additional 97,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 564,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,544,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,034,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,499,125. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $118.64 and a 1 year high of $148.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.62.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.