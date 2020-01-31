Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,122 Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,161,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,652,000 after buying an additional 85,012 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 910,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,763,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 782,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,016,000 after buying an additional 16,292 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 633,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,300,000 after buying an additional 75,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 545,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,966,000 after buying an additional 51,228 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,027. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $180.73 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.35.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

