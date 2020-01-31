Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $248.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $242.00 to $248.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.45.

SYK stock traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,484,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,105. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stryker has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $223.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.48. The stock has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth $42,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 169.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

