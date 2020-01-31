Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.00-9.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.03. Stryker also updated its FY20 guidance to $9.00-9.20 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $227.45.

SYK traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stryker has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $223.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.10 and its 200-day moving average is $211.48.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

