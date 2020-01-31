Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,237 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.45.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.80. 64,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,105. The company has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.48. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

