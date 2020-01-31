Strs Ohio Sells 10,000 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ABIOMED by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $882,977,000 after purchasing an additional 290,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ABIOMED by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,442,000 after purchasing an additional 93,165 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in ABIOMED by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 306,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,525,000 after purchasing an additional 71,792 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ABIOMED by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 184,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in ABIOMED by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 143,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,538,000 after purchasing an additional 32,195 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABIOMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.25.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $186.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.02. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.02 and a 1-year high of $364.31.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $204.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.45 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

