Strs Ohio Purchases New Position in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,639,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,039,000 after buying an additional 3,988,717 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 2,686.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,500,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,609,000 after buying an additional 2,410,853 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,124,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,575,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAY opened at $13.10 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Douglas Gerard Geoga acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on STAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

