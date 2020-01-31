Strs Ohio Purchases 130,100 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.67% of Tupperware Brands worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,283,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,512,000 after purchasing an additional 64,988 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 75.9% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,011,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 868,180 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 195.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 803,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,289,000 after purchasing an additional 531,784 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 5.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 496,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 54.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 138,560 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Angel R. Martinez sold 4,424 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $33,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,073.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stein Ove Fenne bought 11,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $100,990.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,106.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TUP opened at $6.55 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $319.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.20). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 92.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

