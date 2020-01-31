Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,615 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 22,625 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,363,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $681,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GMED. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $2,052,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,005,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $167,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,460 shares of company stock worth $2,600,194 in the last three months. 24.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GMED opened at $53.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average is $52.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. Globus Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.86 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

