Strs Ohio Has $2.08 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 98.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,580,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109,492 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,517,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,375,000 after buying an additional 2,270,689 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,895,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,154,000 after buying an additional 790,105 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,929,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average of $66.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

