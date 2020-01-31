Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of Easterly Government Properties worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 349,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 113,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 270.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $24.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $21.74.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $211,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.